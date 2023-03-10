Commodities

South Korea’s FLC tenders to buy up to 69,000 tonnes corn -traders

March 10, 2023 — 01:40 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, March 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) has issued a tender to purchase 52,000 to 69,000 tonnes of corn sourced from optional worldwide origins, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Friday, March 10, and arrival in South Korea is sought around July 30.

Shipment is sought between June 26-July 15 if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between June 6-June 25 if sourced from the U.S. Gulf or Europe, between June 1-June 20 if from South America, or between June 11-June 30 if from South Africa.

Asian corn demand has been strong in the past week following a decline in prices, with purchases reported including deals by importers in Taiwan and Korea. GRA/TEND

