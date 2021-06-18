Commodities

South Korea’s FLC tenders to buy up to 69,000 tonnes corn -trade

Michael Hogan Reuters
South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) has issued a tender to purchase 52,000 to 69,000 tonnes of corn sourced from optional worldwide origins, European traders said on Friday.

The tender also closes on Friday, June 18, and seeks arrival in South Korea in October.

    Most Popular