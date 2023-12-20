South Korea’s FLC tenders to buy up to 69,000 metric tons corn -traders

HAMBURG, Dec 20 (Reuters) - South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) has issued a tender to purchase 52,000 to 69,000 metric tons of corn sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday, Dec. 20, and arrival in South Korea is sought in April, 2024.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

