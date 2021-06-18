US Markets

South Korea's FLC tenders to buy 52,000 to 69,000 tonnes corn -trade

South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) has issued a tender to purchase 52,000 to 69,000 tonnes of corn sourced from optional worldwide origins, European traders said on Friday.

HAMBURG, June 18 (Reuters) - South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) has issued a tender to purchase 52,000 to 69,000 tonnes of corn sourced from optional worldwide origins, European traders said on Friday.

The tender also closes on Friday, June 18, and seeks arrival in South Korea around Oct. 3.

Shipment is sought between Sept. 6 and Sept. 25 if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between Aug. 17 and Sept. 5 if sourced from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, between Aug. 12 and Aug. 31 if from South America or between Aug. 22 and Sept. 10 if from South Africa.

"South Korean feed grain importers have been focusing more on wheat recently because of high corn prices but the overnight fall in corn presents a buying opportunity," one trader said.

Chicago corn futures plunged on Thursday, with the front five contracts falling by their daily 40-cent maximum as improving U.S. crop weather, a sharply higher dollar and broad declines in commodities spurred fund-driven long liquidation. GRA/

