South Korea’s FLC passes in 69,000 metric tons corn tender - traders

HAMBURG, July 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) is believed to have rejected all offers and made no purchase in an international tender on Tuesday for up to 69,000 metric tons of animal feed corn, European traders said.

Prices were regarded as too high, traders said. Importers were hoping for continued falls in Chicago corn prices, but price indications were lacking as U.S. markets were closed for a public holiday on Tuesday. GRA/TEND

Lowest price submitted in the tender was believed to be $239.99 a metric ton c&f plus a $1.25 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading said to have been offered by trading house Olam for 68,000 metric tons. The tender sought corn arrival in South Korea around Nov. 25.

The lack of price indications from Chicago meant there was an unusually thin participation in the tender with only six trading houses submitting offers, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

