News & Insights

US Markets

South Korea's FLC buys some 52,000 T of corn in private deal

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

November 24, 2023 — 07:46 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

Updates total bought to 52,000 tons from 50,000, changes estimated arrival time

HAMBURG, Nov 24 (Reuters) - South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) purchased around 52,000 metric tons of animal feed corn in a private deal this week without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Friday.

The corn was believed to have been purchased at an estimated $260.90 a ton c&f with an additional $1.50 a ton surcharge for additional port unloading. The seller was believed to be trading house Mitsui.

It was expected to be sourced from South America, likely from Brazil, traders said. Shipment was between Dec. 5, 2023, and Jan. 5, 2024, with arrival in South Korea around Feb. 14, 2024.

The deal followed a purchase by South Korean importer NOFI of between 65,000 and 68,000 tons of animal feed corn in an international tender for up to 138,000 tons on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Sharon Singleton)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.