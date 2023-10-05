South Korea's FLC buys some 130,000 T corn in private deals

HAMBURG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) purchased around 130,000 metric tons of animal feed corn in private deals in the past two weeks without issuing international tenders, European traders said on Thursday.

The purchases involved two consignments, both of around 65,000 tonnes for January 2024 arrival in South Korea.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.