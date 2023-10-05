News & Insights

South Korea's FLC buys some 130,000 T corn in private deals

Credit: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

October 05, 2023 — 06:26 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) purchased around 130,000 metric tons of animal feed corn in private deals in the past two weeks without issuing international tenders, European traders said on Thursday.

The purchases involved two consignments, both of around 65,000 tonnes for January 2024 arrival in South Korea.

