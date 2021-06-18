South Korea’s FLC buys about 65,000 tonnes corn in tender -trade

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins, detail, from paragraph four

HAMBURG, June 18 (Reuters) - South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) purchased about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from any worldwide origins in an international tender which closed on Friday, European traders said.

It was purchased at an estimated $295.21 a tonne c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading for arrival in South Korea around Oct. 10.

The seller was believed to be trading house Cofco.

If sourced from South Africa, the seller reserves the right to supply only 51,000 tonnes.

Shipment was sought between Sept. 6 and Sept. 25 if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between Aug. 17 and Sept. 5 if sourced from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, between Aug. 12 and Aug. 31 if from South America or between Aug. 22 and Sept. 10 if from South Africa.

Traders reported bargain-buying of corn by Asian importers on Friday after sharp falls in Chicago corn futures on Thursday. South Korean feed grain importers have been focusing more on wheat recently because of high corn prices. GRA/TEND

Chicago corn futures plunged on Thursday, with the front five contracts falling by their daily 40-cent maximum as improving U.S. crop weather, a sharply higher dollar and broad declines in commodities spurred fund-driven long liquidation. GRA/

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by David Evans)

