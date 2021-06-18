Commodities

South Korea’s FLC buys about 65,000 tonnes corn in tender -trade

Michael Hogan Reuters
South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) purchased about 65,000 tonnes of corn to be sourced from any worldwide origins in an international tender which closed on Friday, European traders said.

It was purchased at an estimated $295.21 a tonne c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading for arrival in South Korea in October.

Seller was believed to be trading house Cofco.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

