South Korea’s FLC buys about 65,000 T of corn –traders

HAMBURG, Dec 20 (Reuters) - South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) purchased about 65,000 to a maximum 68,000 metric tons of corn to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

The corn was purchased at an estimated $256.49 per ton c&f for arrival in April 2024 plus a $1.50 a ton surcharge for additional port unloading, they said.

The seller was said to be trading house Viterra.

Shipment was for March 12-April 10 if from the U.S. Pacific Northwest Coast, March 2-March 21 from the U.S. Gulf, Feb. 26-March 16 from South America or March 6-March 25 from South Africa.

Traders said the volume to be supplied can be varied. If from the U.S. the seller should supply 65,000 tons, if from South America 68,000 tons, if from South Africa 55,000 tons.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)

