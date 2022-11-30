US Markets

South Korea's FLC buys 65,000 tonnes corn in private deal- traders

November 30, 2022 — 08:03 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) purchased about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from South America in a private deal on Wednesday without an international tender being issued, European traders said.

The corn was purchased at an estimated $335.95 a tonne c&f with an additional $1.25 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

It was for shipment from South America in 2023 between Jan. 1 and Jan 20 with arrival in Korea around March 2. Seller was believed to be trading house Zen-Noh.

The deal continues active corn buying by Korean importers this week with other deals from buyers MFG and NOFI. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

