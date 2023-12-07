South Korea’s FLC buys 65,000 metric tons feed wheat

Adds price detail, seller, possible origins

HAMBURG, Dec 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) has bought about 65,000 metric tons of animal feed wheat in a private deal without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Thursday.

It was purchased at an estimated $275.90 a tonne c&f plus a surcharge of $1.50 a ton for additional port unloading.

The seller was believed to be trading house Cargill.

The wheat is for arrival in South Korea around May 10, 2024. It can be sourced from optional origins but excluding Russia, Pakistan, India and Argentina. Loading ports in Russia and Ukraine may also not be used for the shipments.

If sourced from the Black Sea region, shipment is between March 1 and March 31.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later. The deal followed a separate purchase by Korean importer NOFI of feed wheat on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by Mark Potter)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

