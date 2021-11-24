South Korea’s FLC buys 50,000 to 65,000 tonnes corn -traders

Adds arrival period

HAMBURG, Nov 24 (Reuters) - South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) purchased around 50,000 to 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in a deal on Wednesday, European traders said.

The corn was purchased in combination of an outright price estimated at $319.76 a tonne c&f but with about 5,000 tonnes also bought at a premium of $2.24 over the Chicago March 2022 corn contract CH2.

Seller was believed to be trading house CHS.

The corn was sought for arrival in South Korea about March 1 if sourced from South America or March 5 if from other destinations, traders said.

South Korean feedmaker NOFI also bought corn on Wednesday, continuing brisk buying from Asian importers. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Louise Heavens)

