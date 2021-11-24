Commodities

South Korea’s FLC buys 50,000 to 65,000 tonnes corn -traders

Michael Hogan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) purchased around 50,000 to 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in a deal on Wednesday, European traders said.

The corn was purchased in combination of an outright price estimated at $319.76 a tonne c&f but with about 5,000 tonnes also bought at a premium of $2.24 over the Chicago March 2022 corn contract CH2.

Seller was believed to be trading house CHS.

