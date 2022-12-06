South Korea's FLC buys 130,000 tonnes corn in tender - traders

Raises total bought to 130,000 tonnes with second consignment purchased

HAMBURG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) purchased about 130,000 tonnes of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from South America in an international tender on Tuesday, European traders said.

One consignment of 65,000 tonnes was purchased at an estimated $328.99 a tonne c&f with an extra $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

The seller was believed to be trading house CHS. The corn was for shipment from South America in 2023 between Jan. 5 and Jan. 20 with arrival in Korea around March 6.

A second consignment also from South America of 65,000 tonnes was also purchased at an estimated $324.00 a tonne c&f with an extra $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

Seller was believed to be trading house Viterra.

The second consignment was said to involve corn already loaded on a ship.

