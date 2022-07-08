South Korea’s FLC bought about 65,000 tonnes corn in private deal - traders

HAMBURG, July 8 (Reuters) - South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) purchased about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from South America in a private deal earlier this week without an international tender being issued, European traders said on Friday.

The corn was purchased at an estimated $321.29 a tonne c&f with an additional $1.75 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

It was for arrival in South Korea around Oct. 25. Seller was believed to be trading house CHS.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

