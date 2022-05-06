South Korea’s FLC bought about 65,000 tonnes corn in private deal - traders

HAMBURG, May 6 (Reuters) - South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) purchased about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional worldwide origins in a private deal on Friday without an international tender being issued, European traders said.

The corn was purchased at an estimated $384.39 a tonne c&f with an additional $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

It was for arrival in South Korea around Aug. 30. Seller was believed to be trading house Cofco.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.