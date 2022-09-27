South Korea’s FLC bought 68,000 tonnes corn in private deal -traders

HAMBURG, Sept 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) purchased about 68,000 tonnes of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from South America in a private deal without an international tender being issued, European traders said on Tuesday.

The corn was purchased at an estimated $330.95 a tonne c&f with an additional $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

It was for shipment from South America between Oct. 25-Nov. 25. Seller was believed to be trading house Viterra.

Falling Chicago corn prices have sparked Asian purchase interest this week. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

