US Markets

South Korea’s FLC bought 65,000 tonnes corn on Friday -traders

February 20, 2023 — 01:33 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Feb 20 (Reuters) - South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) purchased about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in a private deal on Friday expected to be sourced from the United States or South America without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Monday.

The corn was purchased at an estimated $337.99 a tonne c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading. Seller was believed to be trading house Mitsubishi.

The corn was for arrival in South Korea around June 6.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment is between May 1-May 20, if from the U.S. Gulf between April 20- May 10 or from South America between April 15-May 5, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.