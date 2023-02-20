South Korea’s FLC bought 65,000 tonnes corn on Friday -traders

HAMBURG, Feb 20 (Reuters) - South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) purchased about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in a private deal on Friday expected to be sourced from the United States or South America without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Monday.

The corn was purchased at an estimated $337.99 a tonne c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading. Seller was believed to be trading house Mitsubishi.

The corn was for arrival in South Korea around June 6.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment is between May 1-May 20, if from the U.S. Gulf between April 20- May 10 or from South America between April 15-May 5, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.