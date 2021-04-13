South Korea’s FLC bought 65,000 tonnes corn in private deal

HAMBURG, April 13 (Reuters) - South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) purchased about 65,000 tonnes of optional-origin corn in a private deal on Tuesday without an international tender being issued, European traders said.

The corn was purchased at an estimated $296.79 a tonne c&f plus a $1.25 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading for arrival in South Korea in July.

Seller was believed to be trading house Viterra.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

