South Korea’s FLC bought 65,000 tonnes corn in private deal

HAMBURG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) purchased some 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from South America or South Africa in a private deal on Wednesday without an international tender being issued, European traders said on Thursday.

The corn was purchased at an estimated $318.40 a tonne c&f with an additional $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

Arrival in South Korea is around Feb. 20, 2022. Shipment period from South America was between Dec. 13, 2021, and Jan. 11, 2022.

Seller was believed to be trading house Cofco.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

