South Korea’s FLC bought 60,000 feed wheat - trade

Michael Hogan Reuters
HAMBURG, May 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) on Friday purchased about 60,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat expected to be sourced from the Black Sea region in a private deal without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Monday.

The wheat was purchased at an estimated $329.90 a tonne c&f plus a $2.00 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading. Seller was believed to be trading house CHS.

Shipment was sought between June 1 and July 5 for arrival in South Korea around Aug. 10, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com

