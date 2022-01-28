South Korea's FLC and FBG bought 60,000 tonnes soymeal -traders

Commodities

South Korean importers Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) and Feed Buyers Group (FBG) on Thursday jointly bought about 60,000 tonnes of soymeal expected to be sourced from South America in a private deal without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Friday.

The purchase was made at an estimated $544.99 a tonne c&f including surcharge for additional port unloading, they said. Seller was believed to be trading house Cofco, they said.

The soymeal was for arrival in South Korea around May 17 with shipment from South America between March 19 and April 7.

The purchase was made after Korean importer NOFI also bought 60,000 tonnes of soymeal expected to be sourced from South America on Thursday. GRA/TEND

Most Popular