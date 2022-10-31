South Korea's factory activity weakens in Oct, sentiment at two-year low - PMI

SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's factory activity shrank for a fourth month in October but at a slower pace while manufacturers' optimism dipped to a more than two-year low, a private-sector survey showed on Tuesday.

The S&P Global purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to a seasonally-adjusted 48.2 in October from 47.3 in September, which was the lowest since July 2020.

The index rose for the first time in six months, but remained below the 50-mark - which separates expansion from contraction - for the fourth month in a row.

Output contracted for a sixth month, but it was the first month in the streak for its declining pace to soften from a month before.

New orders fell for a fourth month, and the orders for exports shrank for an eighth month. Still, the rates of contraction were slowest in three months, continuing to moderate from troughs in August.

Anecdotal evidence suggested that worsening global economic conditions and high prices amid exchange rate weakness contributed to the contraction in new export orders, according to the survey.

Sub-indexes showed input prices rose at an accelerated pace in October after three months of slowdown, while the rise of output prices was by the slowest since January 2021.

"Given the country's open economy and its subsequent reliance on exports, the looming global downturn certainly poses a downside risk for future growth," said Laura Denman, an economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Manufacturers remained optimistic over the coming year for output, but the level of optimism fell for a fifth month to the weakest since September 2020.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.