South Korea's Enzychem to make Indian drugmaker Cadila's COVID-19 shot

Anuron Kumar Mitra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

Indian drugmaker Cadila Healthcare said on Wednesday it had entered into a manufacturing and technology transfer agreement for its DNA COVID-19 vaccine with South Korea's Enzychem Lifesciences.

BENGALURU, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Cadila Healthcare CADI.NS said on Wednesday it had entered into a manufacturing and technology transfer agreement for its DNA COVID-19 vaccine with South Korea's Enzychem Lifesciences 183490.KQ.

