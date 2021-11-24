South Korea's Enzychem to make Indian drugmaker Cadila's COVID-19 shot

BENGALURU, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Cadila Healthcare CADI.NS said on Wednesday it had entered into a manufacturing and technology transfer agreement for its DNA COVID-19 vaccine with South Korea's Enzychem Lifesciences 183490.KQ.

