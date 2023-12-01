News & Insights

US Markets
GM

South Korea's Ecopro BM wins $34 bln order from Samsung SDI

Credit: REUTERS/MARTON MONUS

December 01, 2023 — 04:34 am EST

Written by Hyunsu Yim for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - South Korean battery material maker Ecopro BM Co 247540.KQ said on Friday it has won a deal worth 44 trillion won ($33.8 billion) to supply cathode materials to Samsung SDI 006400.KS from 2024 to 2028.

Samsung SDI supplies electric vehicle batteries to BMW BMWG.DE, General Motors GM.N, Hyundai Motor 005380.KS and others.

($1 = 1,301.4300 won)

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((Hyunsu.Yim@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.