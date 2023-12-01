South Korea's Ecopro BM wins $34 bln order from Samsung SDI

SEOUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - South Korean battery material maker Ecopro BM Co 247540.KQ said on Friday it has won a deal worth 44 trillion won ($33.8 billion) to supply cathode materials to Samsung SDI 006400.KS from 2024 to 2028.

Samsung SDI supplies electric vehicle batteries to BMW BMWG.DE, General Motors GM.N, Hyundai Motor 005380.KS and others.

($1 = 1,301.4300 won)

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

