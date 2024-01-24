News & Insights

South Korea's economy stronger than expected on exports recovery

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

January 24, 2024 — 06:15 pm EST

Written by Jihoon Lee and Cynthia Kim for Reuters ->

Adds data, context in paragraphs 4-5, 7-9

SEOUL, Jan 25 (Reuters) - South Korea's economy grew in the fourth quarter of 2023 at the same pace as the previous quarter, official advance estimates showed on Thursday, beating market expectations mostly on a recovery in exports.

Gross domestic product (GDP) for the October-December quarter was 0.6% higher than the preceding three months on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

That compares with an expansion of 0.6% in the prior quarter and a median 0.5% increase tipped in a Reuters survey.

A breakdown of the GDP figures showed exports expanded 2.6%, while imports rose 1.0%, bringing net growth contribution of 0.8 percentage points.

Private consumption climbed 0.2% and facility investment jumped 3.0%, but construction investment dropped 4.2%. Government spending was 0.4% higher.

On an annual basis, Asia's fourth-largest economy in the fourth quarter grew 2.2%, after a gain of 1.4% in the third quarter and compared with a 2.1% rise expected by economists. That was the fastest since the third quarter of 2022.

Exports out of the trade-reliant economy grew for a third straight month in December, led by improving chip sales, although weak demand from China remained a drag.

The Bank of Korea hinted this month that it may pivot towards monetary easing along with its global peers, as the central bank held interest rates steady for an eighth meeting.

In 2023, South Korea's economy grew 1.4%, a three-year low after gains of 2.6% in 2022 and 4.3% in 2021. The economy is expected to grow 2.1% in 2024, according to the BOK.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee and Cynthia Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.