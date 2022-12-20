South Korea's Dec 1-20 exports fall 8.8% from year ago

December 20, 2022 — 07:17 pm EST

Written by Choonsik Yoo for Reuters

SEOUL, Dec 21 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of December fell 8.8% from the comparable period of last year while imports rose 1.9%, customs agency data showed on Wednesday.

The trade balance for the 20-day period stood at a deficit of $6.43 billion.

It was a slower pace of decline in exports than in November, when overseas shipments by Asia's fourth-largest economy dropped 14.0% from a year earlier, marking the worst drop in 2-1/2 years on cooling demand from major markets such as China.

