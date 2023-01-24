South Korea's consumer spending to be weaker than expected - c.bank

SEOUL, Jan 25 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said on Wednesday that the country's consumer spending for this year is likely to be weaker than its earlier projections, given the recent trends of weakening purchasing power for households and house price declines.

The Bank of Korea said in a monthly report of economic and financial issues that domestic house prices were falling for a relatively longer time and at a faster pace than in other major countries.

