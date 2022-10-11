South Korea's central bank delivers 50bp hike

South Korea's central bank raised interest rates by a half percentage point for a second time since July on Wednesday, as a surging dollar driven by aggressive U.S. monetary policy tightening fanned import inflation.

The Bank of Korea (BOK) raised its benchmark policy rate KROCRT=ECI by 50 basis points to 3.00% on Wednesday, bringing total rates hike since August last year to 250 basis points.

Twenty-three of 26 analysts expected the bank to opt for a half-point hike in a Reuters poll, while the remaining three expected a quarter-point hike.

Governor Rhee Chang-yong will hold a news conference at 0210 GMT.

