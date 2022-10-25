South Korea's business sentiment dips for services sector - c.bank survey

SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's business sentiment for November dipped to a 19-month low in the services sector, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday, with firms citing uncertainty in economic outlook and rising wages amid a labour shortage as major difficulties.

The seasonally-adjusted business outlook index for the non-manufacturing sector fell to 77 for November, from 81 for October, according to the Bank of Korea. That is the lowest since April 2021.

The index for the manufacturing sector for November edged up to 75 from 73 for October, which was the lowest since October 2020.

A total of 3,255 companies, manufacturers and non-manufacturers were polled from Oct. 11 to 18 in the survey.

