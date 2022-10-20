South Korea's annual producer inflation slows for third month in Sept

South Korea's annual producer inflation slowed for a third month in September to touch a one-year low, central bank data showed on Friday.

The producer price index rose 8.0% in September from the same month a year earlier, after an 8.2% gain in August, according to the Bank of Korea.

The annual rate extended its softening streak to a third month from a near 14-year high of 10.0% hit in June, and it was the slowest since September 2021.

The index rose 0.2% on a monthly basis, after a 0.4% decline in August, which was its first on-month fall since October 2020.

