South Korea's 2021 jobless rate falls to lowest since 2017

Contributor
Cynthia Kim Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korea's annual unemployment rate fell to 3.7% in 2021, the lowest since 2017, government data showed on Wednesday.

SEOUL, Jan 12 (Reuters) - South Korea's annual unemployment rate fell to 3.7% in 2021, the lowest since 2017, government data showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in December was 3.8%, Statistics Korea data showed, higher than 3.1% in November.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters