South Korea's 2021 jobless rate falls to lowest since 2017

SEOUL, Jan 12 (Reuters) - South Korea's annual unemployment rate fell to 3.7% in 2021, the lowest since 2017, government data showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in December was 3.8%, Statistics Korea data showed, higher than 3.1% in November.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Leslie Adler)

