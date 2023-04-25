South Korean won steadies on suspected intervention

By Yena Park and Choonsik Yoo

SEOUL, April 25 (Reuters) - South Korean foreign exchange authorities were suspected of selling U.S. dollars to support the won KRW=KFTC on Tuesday, multiple dealers said soon after a senior official warned against increased volatility.

The won was traded at 1,332.3 to the dollar at 0613 GMT soon after dealers sighted the suspected intervention, stronger than around 1,336.5 just minutes before.

A foreign exchange official told Reuters by telephone the increased volatility in the won's exchange rate was not desirable, a phrase usually accepted in the foreign exchange market as a warning from the authorities.

"Regardless of where (the rate heads), an increased volatility in the exchange rate is not desirable and (the authorities) are looking into ways to reduce the volatility," the official said, while declining to be identified.

