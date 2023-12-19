South Korean won slips along with yen as BOJ on hold

KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** The South Korean won slipped as the yen dipped on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan kept its policy rate unchanged and maintained the world's last negative interest rate. South Korean shares traded mixed.

** The Bank of Japan maintained ultra-loose monetary settings on Tuesday in a widely expected move, underscoring policymakers' preference to await more clues on whether wages will rise enough to keep inflation durably around its 2% target.

** The won ended onshore trade KRW=KFTC at 1,307.8 per dollar, 0.81% lower than its previous close at 1,297.2.

** Pulling down risk appetite, North Korea said on Tuesday it had tested the isolated state's newest ICBM to gauge the war readiness of its nuclear force against mounting U.S. hostility, as Washington and its allies began operating a real-time missile data sharing system.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 closed up 1.69 points, or 0.07%, at 2,568.55.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 0.69% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 1.29%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS climbed 0.95%.

** Hyundai Motor 005380.KS added 0.10% and sister automaker Kia Corp 000270.KS lost 0.11%, while search engine Naver 035420.KS and instant messenger Kakao 035720.KS were down 0.22% and down 0.19%, respectively.

** Of the total 937 traded issues, 364 shares advanced, while 525 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 95.1 billion won on the main board on Tuesday.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,306.3 per dollar, down 0.3% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,304.1.

** The KOSPI has risen 14.85% so far this year, and gained 2.6% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 3.3% against the dollar so far this year.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

