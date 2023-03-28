South Korean tech major Kakao acquires 40% stake in K-Pop agency SM Entertainment

SEOUL, March 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's Kakao Corp 035720.KS and affiliate Kakao Entertainment have acquired a 40% stake in K-Pop agency SM Entertainment 041510.KQ, the agency said on Tuesday.

It included the acquisition of a 35% stake through a tender offer, the agency said in a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

