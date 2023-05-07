News & Insights

US Markets

South Korean shares up nearly 1% by midday, tracking Wall Street gains

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

May 07, 2023 — 10:10 pm EDT

Written by Choonsik Yoo for Reuters ->

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, May 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares gained nearly 1% by midday on Monday, tracking a rises in U.S. stocks last week, thanks to robust employment data easing concerns about economic growth.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 rose 21.90 points, or 0.88%, to 2,522.84 as of 01:53 GMT.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS rose 1.23% and peer SK Hynix Inc 000660.KS lost 0.23%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd 373220.KS advanced 1.06%.

** Gains were broad-based, with 650 issues rising out of the total 928 issues traded.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 191.7 billion won ($144.8 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,324.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.13% lower than its previous close at 1,322.8.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,323.9 per dollar, down 0.5% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,321.2.

** The KOSPI has risen 12.81% so far this year, and gained 3.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 4.5% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.13 point to 105.04.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.1 basis points (bps) to 3.249%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.8 bps to 3.298%.

($1 = 1,323.7400 won)

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((choonsik.yoo@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.