South Korean shares up nearly 1% by midday, tracking Wall Street gains

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, May 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares gained nearly 1% by midday on Monday, tracking a rises in U.S. stocks last week, thanks to robust employment data easing concerns about economic growth.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 rose 21.90 points, or 0.88%, to 2,522.84 as of 01:53 GMT.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS rose 1.23% and peer SK Hynix Inc 000660.KS lost 0.23%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd 373220.KS advanced 1.06%.

** Gains were broad-based, with 650 issues rising out of the total 928 issues traded.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 191.7 billion won ($144.8 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,324.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.13% lower than its previous close at 1,322.8.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,323.9 per dollar, down 0.5% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,321.2.

** The KOSPI has risen 12.81% so far this year, and gained 3.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 4.5% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.13 point to 105.04.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.1 basis points (bps) to 3.249%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.8 bps to 3.298%.

($1 = 1,323.7400 won)

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

