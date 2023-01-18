South Korean shares turn higher on strong foreign inflows

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rebounded after early losses on Thursday, as strong foreign inflows into the local market continued. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield dropped.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was up 4.37 points, or 0.18%, at 2,372.69 as of 0133 GMT, after falling 0.58% earlier.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 217.1 billion won ($175.31 million), in their seventh consecutive session of buying.

** They have bought local shares worth more than 3.6 trillion won in 2023, with net purchases in 13 of 14 sessions.

** The stock market was mostly in a subdued mood, tracking Wall Street losses, but chipmakers - major stocks of foreign interest - gained, leading the benchmark index higher.

** "The strong inflow of foreign money seems to be based on dollar reversing course after weaker-than-expected producer inflation in the United States," said Kim Seok-hwan, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** U.S. producer prices fell more than expected in December, data showed overnight, offering more evidence that inflation was receding.

** South Korea's financial regulator said it would scrap a requirement that foreign investors must register with domestic authorities in order to trade Korean stocks, in a move to encourage investment from overseas.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 0.66% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 0.12%, but battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS dropped 1.42%. Of the total 931 issues traded, 395 shares gained.

** The won was quoted at 1,238.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.10% lower than its previous close.

** March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.22 point to 104.97.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 8.9 basis points (bps) to 3.306%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 9.8 bps to 3.245%.

($1 = 1,238.4100 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

