South Korean shares turn higher on chipmakers' boost

SEOUL, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares recovered early losses and turned higher on Wednesday, with heavyweight chipmakers leading the gains. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was up 9.36 points, or 0.42%, at 2,228.04 by 0102 GMT, reversing its 0.9% loss in early trade.

** The KOSPI is set to end the four-session losing streak through Wednesday, that dragged the index to its lowest level since Oct. 21.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 2.17% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 4.76%, despite a 1.2% drop in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index .SOX overnight.

** "Semiconductor stocks are leading the market on the government's tax cut plans and early hopes for a turnaround of the industry cycle," said Seo Sang-young, analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** South Korea said on Tuesday it plans to offer large tax breaks to semiconductor and other technology companies investing at home to strengthen its supply-chain security while boosting the economy.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS declined 2.04%, after its customer Telsa TSLA.O dropped more than 10% on less-than-expected quarterly deliveries. Peers Samsung SDI 006400.KS and SK Innovation 096770.KS fell 2.15% and 1.00%, respectively.

** Automakers traded flat, while platform stocks of Naver 035420.KS and Kakao 035720.KS each rose more than 1%.

** Of the total 931 issues traded, 451 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 82.0 billion won ($64.29 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,275.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.35% lower than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.11 point to 103.81.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2 basis points to 3.657%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.1 basis points to 3.620%.

($1 = 1,275.4000 won)

