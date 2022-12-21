South Korean shares track Wall Street higher; won gains

December 21, 2022 — 09:34 pm EST

Written by Choonsik Yoo for Reuters ->

KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose nearly 1% by midday on Thursday, rebounding from five straight days of declines, as they tracked overnight gains on Wall Street. The Korean won also firmed, while bond yields fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 rose 19.16 points, or 0.82%, to 2,348.11 as of 0201 GMT.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 0.86%, peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 0.64%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS advanced 0.52%.

** Of the total 935 issues traded, 662 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net sellers but the amount was small at 37.8 billion won ($29.61 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,277.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.66% higher than its previous close at 1,285.7.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,276.7 per dollar, up 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,275.1.

** The KOSPI has fallen 21.14% so far this year, and lost 3.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 6.9% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.05 point to 103.95.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.3 basis points to 3.623%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 3.548%.

($1 = 1,276.7100 won)

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((choonsik.yoo@thomsonreuters.com))

