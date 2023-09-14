South Korean shares track Wall Street higher, set for weekly gain

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield flat

SEOUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Friday for a second straight session, tracking Wall Street gains on robust economic data, and were on course to end the week in positive territory.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was up 19.95 points, or 0.78%, at 2,594.30 by 0148 GMT.

** The KOSPI has risen 1.8% so far this week after a 0.63% fall the previous week.

** "The European Central Bank suggested that it might end monetary tightening, and U.S. retail sales data came in as a surprise," said Cho Jun-Kee, analyst at SK Securities.

** U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in August, data showed on Thursday, but the trend in underlying spending on goods slowed as Americans grappled with higher inflation and borrowing costs.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 0.28% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 0.16%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS climbed 0.59%.

** Hyundai Motor 005380.KS shed 0.31% and sister automaker Kia Corp 000270.KS was flat, while search engine Naver 035420.KS and instant messenger Kakao 035720.KS were up 0.89% and up 0.31%, respectively.

** Of the total 934 traded issues, 641 shares advanced, while 214 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 119.1 billion won ($89.55 million) on the main board so far on Friday. For the week, they sold 560 billion won.

** The won was quoted at 1,329.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.30% lower than its previous close at 1,325.7.

** The won was up 0.3% for the week after its 1.1% drop the week before.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 was unchanged at 103.18.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.4 basis points to 3.840%, while the benchmark 10-year yield was flat at 3.917%.

($1 = 1,329.9200 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

