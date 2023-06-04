News & Insights

South Korean shares track Wall Street higher; chipmakers fall

June 04, 2023 — 10:00 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, June 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares started the week higher on Monday, tracking Wall Street's steep jumps in the previous session, although their gains were limited by weakness in heavyweight chipmakers.

** The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was up 8.27 points, or 0.32%, at 2,609.63 by 0127 GMT, after rising as much as 0.62% to hit its highest intraday level since June 9, 2022.

** Upbeat investor sentiment continued in the local market after Wall Street jumped on Friday on a U.S. deal that averted a debt default and data that indicated a strong labour market.

** "Risks are now cleared with U.S. President signing the deal, but there is not much room left for the index to climb higher," said analyst Na Jeong-hwan at NH Investment Securities.

** The local market will be closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 0.69% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 1.09%, but battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS advanced 0.17%.

** Among other index heavyweights, Hyundai Motor 005380.KS climbed 0.75% and its sister automaker Kia Corp 000270.KS was 0.59% higher. Search engine Naver 035420.KS added 0.24%, while instant messenger Kakao 035720.KS was up 0.17%.

** Of the total 933 issues traded, 603 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 32.9 billion won ($25.10 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,309.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.31% lower than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.19 point to 104.26.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 7.0 basis points to 3.506%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.9 basis points to 3.554%.

($1 = 1,310.6600 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

