South Korean shares track Wall Street higher ahead of U.S. inflation data, election

Credit: REUTERS/Jo Yong hak

November 07, 2022 — 09:28 pm EST

Written by Cynthia Kim for Reuters ->

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday in a broad-based rally ahead of U.S. midterm elections and inflation data due later this week. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 rose 19.96 points, or 0.84%, to 2,391.75 as of 02:08 GMT.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 2.33% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 2.54%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS declined 0.51%.

** South Korean shares are tracking overnight Wall Street gains and there is still hopes that China would eventually remove its COVID-19-related curbs, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment and Securities.

** The trading volume during the session was 270.28 million shares. Of the total 932 traded issues, 607 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 80.8 billion won ($58.20 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,387.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.97% higher than its previous close at 1,401.2.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,388.6 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,387.7.

** The KOSPI has fallen 19.68% so far this year, and gained 1.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 14.3% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.15 points to 102.23.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 5.8 basis points to 4.133%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 6.2 basis points to 4.206%.

($1 = 1,388.2200 won)

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Youn Ah Moon; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter