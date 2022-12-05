South Korean shares track Wall St lower, China COVID situation in focus

December 05, 2022 — 08:59 pm EST

Written by Choonsik Yoo and addional reporting by Younah Moon for Reuters ->

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers Korean won weakens against dollar South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean stocks and currency fell early on Tuesday as the U.S. equity selloff overnight sapped appetite for risk assets, while benchmark bond prices edged higher.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 13.48 points, or 0.56%, to 2,405.84 as of 0123 GMT.

** Still, its decline was limited by expectation that an easing in COVID-19 curbs in China would help companies in the smaller neighbour over the medium term.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 1.00% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 1.11%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS advanced 0.36%.

** The trading volume was 129.08 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 927, the number of advancing shares was 199.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 136.1 billion won ($104.50 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,303.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.86% lower than its previous close at 1,292.6.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,302.5 per dollar, up 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,301.3.

** The KOSPI has fallen 19.20% so far this year, but gained 8.2% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 8.8% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.04 points to 103.91.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2 basis points to 3.615%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 3.545%.

($1 = 1,302.4400 won)

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo, addional reporting by Younah Moon; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((choonsik.yoo@thomsonreuters.com))

