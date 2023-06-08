News & Insights

South Korean shares track Wall St higher, set for fourth weekly gain

Credit: REUTERS/SOO-HYEON KIM

June 08, 2023 — 10:36 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, June 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Friday, tracking Wall Street's gains on eased rate hike worries, and were set for their fourth straight weekly gain.

** The Korean won hit its strongest level against the dollar since late March, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was up 18.51 points, or 0.71%, at 2,629.36 as of 0134 GMT, hovering at its highest level in a year.

** The KOSPI was up more than 1% for the week, set to extend its gains to a fourth straight week.

** U.S. employment data relieved worries about the Federal Reseve's tightening that had been heightened after a surprise rate hike by its Canadian peer, said analyst Seo Sang-young at Mirae Asset Securities.

** The number of for U.S. unemployment benefits last week surged to the highest level in more than 1-1/2 years.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 1.41% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 0.91%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS climbed 2.03%.

** Among other index heavyweights, Hyundai Motor 005380.KS climbed 0.15% while sister-concern Kia Corp 000270.KS advanced 1.60%. Search engine Naver 035420.KS and instant messenger Kakao 035720.KS rose marginally.

** Of the total 931 issues traded, 508 rose.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 49.0 billion won ($37.83 million).

** The won was quoted 0.60% higher at 1,295.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC after hitting its strongest level since March 31 at 1,293.8.

** In the money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.09 point to 104.19.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 3.524%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.8 bps to 3.604%.

($1 = 1,295.1600 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

