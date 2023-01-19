South Korean shares subdued ahead of long holiday period

KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were marginally down on Friday, as investors took a cautious stance before the market enters a long holiday period for the Lunar New Year. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 4.68 points, or 0.20%, to 2,375.66 as of 0157 GMT, reversing its early gain of 0.41%.

** The index is set to end the week with a loss of less than 0.50%, after two straight weekly gains.

** South Korea's financial markets will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 23-24, to observe the Lunar New Year holidays.

** "The market is mostly in a wait-and-see mood ahead of the holiday period and major companies' earnings following it," said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment and Securities.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS was down 0.49%, after rising as much as 1.30%, but peer SK Hynix 000660.KS rose 1.29% and battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS gained 0.33%.

** Of the total 933 issues traded, 388 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 88.5 billion won ($71.74 million) in their 14th buying session out of 15 this year.

** The won was quoted at 1,231.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.07% higher than its previous close at 1,232.1, after hitting the highest level since April 2022 at 1,230.2.

** The currency, up 0.66% so far this week, is set for the second straight weekly gain.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.11 point to 104.95.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 5.1 basis points to 3.291%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.2 basis points to 3.265%.

($1 = 1,233.5400 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.