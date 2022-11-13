South Korean shares start week higher as automakers gain

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield flat

SEOUL, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares started the week higher on Monday, as automakers rose on easing worries about the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, while investors also eyed the U.S.-China summit. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield was flat.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was up 9.54 points, or 0.38%, to 2,492.70, as of 0122 GMT, after rising as much as 0.66% to its highest intraday level since Aug. 19.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 0.79%, peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 1.60%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS declined 0.64%.

** But automakers Hyundai Motor 005380.KS and Kia Corp 000270.KS rose 2.62% and 2.94%, respectively, after U.S. President Joe Biden said South Korean companies' large contribution to the U.S. economy should be considered when implementing the new rules for electric vehicle tax credits.

** The country's dominant mobile chat app Kakao 035720.KS rose 1.02%, while its financial service affiliates Kakaobank 323410.KS and Kakaopay 377300.KS jumped 5.62% and 11.73% each. However, Internet platform provider Naver 035420.KS lost 1.03%.

** U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in person on Monday for the first time since taking office.

** "Not much positive is expected of the talk, but some hopes still stand that China's easing economic policy stance may spill over to its foreign policy," said Seo Jung-hun, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 86.7 billion won ($66.04 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,314.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.28% higher than its previous close at 1,318.4.

** December futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.03 point to 103.19.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.6 basis points to 3.820%, while the benchmark 10-year yield inched up by 0.1 basis point to 3.892%.

($1 = 1,312.8200 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.