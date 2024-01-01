South Korean shares start New Year lower on subdued data

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday, as weaker-than-expected Chinese factory data and subdued local exports in December kept sentiment weak. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 2.83 points, or 0.11%, to 2,652.45 by 03:41 GMT. The financial markets opened an hour later than usual at 0100 GMT.

** South Korea's exports rose for a third straight month in December but at a slower pace, as weaker demand for Korean goods in China offset robust global sales for semiconductors, data showed on Monday.

** China's manufacturing activity shrank for a third consecutive month in December and weakened more than expected, clouding the outlook for the country's economic recovery and raising the case for fresh stimulus measures.

** State Street Bank & Trust Company of Hong Kong made the first dollar/won trade after South Korean authorities opened up the interbank market to foreign financial institutions under a pilot programme from Tuesday, sources familiar with the deal said.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 0.64% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 0.57%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS climbed 0.23%.

** Hyundai Motor 005380.KS shed 1.77% and sister automaker Kia Corp 000270.KS lost 2.40%, while search engine Naver 035420.KS and instant messenger Kakao 035720.KS were up 0.45% and up 3.87%, respectively.

** Of the total 939 traded issues, 373 shares advanced, while 529 declined.

** The won was quoted at 1,302.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 1.14% lower than its previous close at 1,288.0.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,302.7 per dollar, down 0.7% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,300.0.

** The won has lost 1.1% against the dollar so far this year.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.