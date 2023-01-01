South Korean shares start 2023 on a high as EV stocks jump

KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares began the first session of 2023 on a positive note, buoyed by automakers and battery manufacturers on improved outlook for electric-vehicle (EV) sales in the United States. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was up 3.19 points, or 0.18%, to 2,240.33 by 0224 GMT on Monday, after rising as much as 1.05% in early trade.

** U.S. guidance on electric-vehicle tax credits released last week was seen to reduce South Korean companies' disadvantages from the Inflation Reduction Act.

** "The Inflation Reduction Act is continuously being discussed and in a direction that is favourable to South Korean companies," said Kim Seok-hwan, analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Hyundai Motor 005380.KS jumped 5.96% and Kia Corp 000270.KS rose 4.38%. Battery makers LG Energy Solution 373220.KS, Samsung SDI 006400.KS and SK Innovation 096770.KS gained more than 2% each.

** They were among the gaining minority of 251 shares out of 926 total traded issues.

** Airline, hotel and travel agency stocks were leading decliners after South Korea announced measures to restrict travellers from China from this month. Cosmetics stocks also dropped as it forms a big part of their shopping carts.

** Korea Electric Power Corp 015760.KS fell more than 10%, after South Korea decided to raise electricity prices by nearly 10%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 19.6 billion won ($15.45 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,268.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, down 0.29%.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.14 point to 103.31.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.9 basis points to 3.774%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 6.5 basis points to 3.800%.

($1 = 1,268.6200 won)

