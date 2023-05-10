South Korean shares snap two-day slide after U.S. inflation data

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
Korean won strengthens against dollar
South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
SEOUL, May 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:
** South Korean shares rebounded on Thursday after two sessions of losses, supported by benign U.S. inflation data that eased concerns about U.S. monetary policy tightening.
** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 rose 8.43 points, or 0.34%, to 2,504.94 as of 02:07 GMT.
** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 0.15% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 0.12%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS declined 1.94%.
** Of the total 930 issues traded, 611 shares gained.
** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 55.7 billion won ($42.17 million).
** The won was quoted at 1,320.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.34% higher than its previous close at 1,324.8.
** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,320.6 per dollar, down 0.2% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,318.0.
** The KOSPI has risen 12.01% so far this year, and gained 3.6% in the previous 30 trading sessions.
** The won has lost 4.2% against the dollar so far this year.
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.13 points to 105.11.
** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.8 basis points to 3.227%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.8 basis points to 3.296%.
($1 = 1,320.9300 won)
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
